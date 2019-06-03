President Trump, first lady view Royal Collection

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is giving President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a look at items in the Royal Collection, one of the largest collections of art and other objects in the world.

Some of the exhibits Trump is seeing in a pink gallery are items with a special historical significance to the United States.

One is labeled “A Tale of Two Georges: George III and George Washington.”

It includes a copy of the Declaration of Independence and a letter about the Constitution from Washington to John Jay, a founding father of the United States and the nation’s first chief justice.