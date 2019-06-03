× Report: Jordy Nelson says he plans to retire as a Green Bay Packers’ player ‘sometime in August’

GREEN BAY — It looks like former Green Bay Packers WR Jordy Nelson will be coming back to Green Bay late this summer.

In an interview Monday, June 3 with WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, Nelson responded to previous reports he was interested in signing a one-day contract to retire as a Green Bay Packers player, telling WIBW:

“We are headed back up there in August sometime. We haven’t pinpointed the date yet, but again, wanted to get our family back to Kansas and allow the kids to be able to make it up there. So that is the plan — is to go up there in August during Training Camp, sign the one-day deal, return as a Packer and move on from there. Time to become a fan of the Wildcats again and tailgate and go to Friday night football games and enjoy the kids.”

Nelson also mentioned Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, and whether a phone call from the QB would bring him back to the game:

“We’ve had multiple conversations, and it would be hard, but doesn’t mean it won’t be a no. No. We are done playing. I will not be in shape enough to play football come whenever that phone call would happen. No. We’re done. I don’t need to be dangling that out there.”

Former teammate James Jones in March announced Nelson was retiring from the NFL.

The Packers announced they were releasing Nelson in March 2018. Nelson then signed a deal with the Oakland Raiders.

Nelson was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.