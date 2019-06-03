Some tools to keep your hair looking lovely all summer long

Posted 10:56 am, June 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Heat, humidity and H20 -- all things that can wreck havoc on your hair during the summer. Hairstylist Shauna Hyler joins Real Milwaukee with some tools to keep in your beach bag all summer long.

  • Aveda Sun Care Veil - Light weight, water resistant, UV defense most that forms and invisible screen to protect hair from sun exposure and minimize damage and dryness. Spray on wet or dry hair before a day in the water and sun.
  • Mizani 25 Miracle Milk - Leave in conditioner that detangles, adds shine, treats dryness to controls frizz, style refresher, safe for all types of hair. Smells amazing and feels weightless on even the finest hair.
  • The Wet Brush - Glides through tangles without breakage or pain, for all types, let`s you brush with less force so you can detangle with less damage to your hair. Even my girls don`t complain when I used this on then!
  • *When detangling always start from the bottom of the hair strand and work up, separating the hair in sections to detangle methodically.
  • Invisibobble - Traceless, comfortable, secure, gentle on the hair, no pulling or ripping. Doesn`t tangle with wet or dry hair. Springs back into place after use. Stays put in thick or thin hair and does not leave kinks, I get my BEST 'pineapple' when I use one of these.
  • Sun hat - conserve your color and keep yourself cool with an eye catching sun hat or baseball cap, hats are a great means to keep your hair dry and free of chlorine of salt water as well. Plus it saves you from having a baby ripping sunglasses off of your face all day.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.