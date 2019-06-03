Some tools to keep your hair looking lovely all summer long

MILWAUKEE -- Heat, humidity and H20 -- all things that can wreck havoc on your hair during the summer. Hairstylist Shauna Hyler joins Real Milwaukee with some tools to keep in your beach bag all summer long.
- Aveda Sun Care Veil - Light weight, water resistant, UV defense most that forms and invisible screen to protect hair from sun exposure and minimize damage and dryness. Spray on wet or dry hair before a day in the water and sun.
- Mizani 25 Miracle Milk - Leave in conditioner that detangles, adds shine, treats dryness to controls frizz, style refresher, safe for all types of hair. Smells amazing and feels weightless on even the finest hair.
- The Wet Brush - Glides through tangles without breakage or pain, for all types, let`s you brush with less force so you can detangle with less damage to your hair. Even my girls don`t complain when I used this on then!
- *When detangling always start from the bottom of the hair strand and work up, separating the hair in sections to detangle methodically.
- Invisibobble - Traceless, comfortable, secure, gentle on the hair, no pulling or ripping. Doesn`t tangle with wet or dry hair. Springs back into place after use. Stays put in thick or thin hair and does not leave kinks, I get my BEST 'pineapple' when I use one of these.
- Sun hat - conserve your color and keep yourself cool with an eye catching sun hat or baseball cap, hats are a great means to keep your hair dry and free of chlorine of salt water as well. Plus it saves you from having a baby ripping sunglasses off of your face all day.