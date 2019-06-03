Visitors walk around the remains of "Mulberry harbour", a temporary harbour built off the coast of Normandy by the British during World War II in 1944, in the days following the Normandy landings, in Arromanches-les-Bains, northwestren France on May 30, 2019. - The D-Day ceremonies on June 6, 2019, will mark the 75th anniversary since the launch of 'Operation Overlord', a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)
Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison to unveil D-Day display
MADISON — The Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison is set to unveil a new display next week featuring equipment a Wisconsin sailor used on D-Day.
The museum will unveil the display at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 invasion along the coast of Normandy, France. The invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in history and the pivotal campaign of World War II.
The display will feature rain gear, a helmet and boots Martin Gutekunst of Milwaukee wore on Utah Beach. According to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, Gutekunst was a 27-year-old radioman with the 2nd Naval Beach Battalion during the invasion.
The artifacts will be on display at the museum until June 30.
