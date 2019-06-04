Boundless Adventures builds, operates ‘the most challenging and unique aerial adventure parks’

BRISTOL -- It's an aerial adventure like none other in the area -- and Brian Kramp is learning the ropes, literally. He spent the morning at Boundless Adventures in Bristol.

About Boundless Adventures (website)

At Boundless Adventures, we build and operate the most challenging and unique aerial adventure parks in the nation.

Every Boundless park is created in the spirit of helping people of all ages and skill levels challenge their boundaries by swinging, climbing, balancing, traversing, and zip lining through our tree-top adventures!