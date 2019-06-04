× Customer calls police because Taco Bell ran out of taco shells

SLIDELL, La. — File this under things not to do: When a Taco Bell in Louisiana ran out of taco shells on Monday, June 3, a customer thought it’d be best to involved police.

The Slidell Police Department called it a “taco travesty,” but they didn’t agree with the emergency call.

“Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells, the Slidell Police Department wrote on Facebook. “While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this.”

Police say the call falls into the category of “we can’t make this stuff up.”

“Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!” the post reads.