× Detainee at Kenosha County Detention Center diagnosed with mumps

KENOSHA COUNTY — A detainee at the Kenosha County Detention Center (KCDC) has a confirmed case of mumps, the Kenosha County Division of Health announced Tuesday, June 4.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the mumps case from members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement office.

The sheriff’s office says the detainee at KCDC was showing symptoms of an infectious viral disease, transferred to a different facility, and is receiving treatment.

Precautions were immediately implemented and the dorm where the detainee was being held was placed into isolation.

Mumps is spread through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from the mouth nose, or throat.

The sheriff’d department says they’re working in conjunction with the Kenosha County Division of Health to facilitate the testing procedures to ensure the safety of all department personnel and people held in custody.

For more information, contact your local health care provider or Kenosha County Division of Health at 262-605-6775.