Doors open on Saint Kate Arts Hotel, place to realize the ‘vibrancy’ of Milwaukee’s art community

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has a new arts hotel in the downtown area. It is the Saint Kate Arts Hotel.

The Saint Kate is located at the corner of Water and Kilbourn in Milwaukee — across the street from the Marcus Center for Performing Arts. It is an independent hotel and venue focused on celebrating the arts and the creative process.

The hallways of the hotel as well as each room features the works of Milwaukee artists — from music to dance, painting to sculpture, film to poetry and beyond.

“This is a really great chance to bring Midwestern artists to greater visibility — to national and international travelers to Milwaukee. But also to help Milwaukeeans realize the vibrancy of their own art community,” said Maureen Ragalie, curator.

The Saint Kate features 219 guest rooms, more than 11,000 feet of meeting space and five unique culinary experiences.

Artists interested in showing their work at Saint Kate should get in touch with information about their work.