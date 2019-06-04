Search is on to find who caused $50,000 in damages to construction equipment in Town of Eagle

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County officials are asking for the public’s help to find who is responsible for damaging a piece of construction equipment in the Town of Eagle.

A photo shows the extent of the damage. It appears every window is smashed.

Construction equipment damaged in Town of Eagle, Waukesha County

Officials say the incident occurred between April 11 and April 13, to Wondra Construction Inc. equipment located near the area of Highway NN and Sprague Road in the Town of Eagle.

Damages exceed $50,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime should please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-896-8138.

