Treat Dad! He’s free at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Father’s Day

MILWAUKEE — Here’s an extra special way to celebrate your dad this Father’s Day! Take him to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, June 16 because all dads receive free admission, no coupon necessary.

A news release from the Milwaukee County Zoo says red panda dad, Dash, is the father to female cub Dr. Lily Parkinson, the first red panda cub born here at the Zoo. Dr. Lily, was born June 6 last year, to mother, Dr. Erin Curry. Dash was an attentive father to Dr. Lily during her time here, and zookeepers said they often saw her chasing him around the exhibit.

Give Dad a unique experience, and be sure to visit the Zoo’s special exhibit, Brick Dinos.

Dad will have the chance to become a LEGO® paleontologist while viewing LEGO recreations of fossils, dinosaur skeletons and paleontologist digs. He will even come face-to-face with the 13-foot-long Masiokasaurus, a meat-eating dinosaur with razor-sharp teeth. The dinosaur exhibit is just $3 after regular Zoo admission.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Father’s Day.