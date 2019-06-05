‘Past frustrating and onto frightening:’ Concerns grow over lack of emergency vehicles in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A disagreement over fire equipment is causing fireworks in Menomonee Falls. There are currently more fire trucks in for repair than there are at village fire stations. It’s left some first responders frustrated while local officials are calling it the “perfect storm.”

“This is well past frustrating and onto frightening,” said president of Menomonee Falls Professional Firefighters Local 3879, Kevin Myers.

From the outside you’d never know something was missing from Fire Station 1 in Menomonee Falls.

“We dropped down to one and then dropped down to zero in less than 24 hours,” said Myers.

Inside, there’s an ambulance and a water tanker but no fire engine.

“This morning the last remaining fire engine or fire vehicle, if you will, ended up going out of service,” Myers said.

Kevin Myers, the president of Menomonee Falls Professional Firefighters Local 3879, says the village has a total of four engines and one aerial ladder truck.

Wednesday, all five vehicles were out of commission and in need of repairs or replacement.

“The fact of the matter is our vehicles are aging,” said Myers.

Fire engine maintenance and repairs come from the village budget.

Village Manager Mark Fitzgerald says the lack of fire trucks Wednesday is nothing to be alarmed about.

“This is a bit of a perfect storm,” Fitzgerald said. “This is a highly unusual set of circumstances. This isn’t normal.”

By Wednesday afternoon, one engine was back in service — but Myers says it’s is a growing concern.

“The last six to nine months, there’s only been two functioning fire vehicles in the entire village,” Myers said.

The lack of equipment is raising red flags for residents like Will Petersen, who works at Gent’s Classic Barbershop.

“As a taxpayer you want to ensure there’s safety for the community,” said Petersen.

“Mutual aid in this county and with our neighbors is something we can rely on in the short term. I believe we will be just fine,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says Menomonee Falls is currently on an automatic mutual aid box alarm system, meaning that fire departments in neighboring communities will know right away if there’s an emergency that needs to be responded to.