Baby dies at hospital after being struck by man near 28th and Chambers in Milwaukee

Posted 7:25 am, June 6, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A 2-month-old child died Wednesday night, June 5 at Children’s Hospital from injuries sustained after being struck by a man on Milwaukee’s north side.

The alleged abuse occurred near 28th and Chambers on Wednesday morning, June 5.

Milwaukee police say a man struck the 2-month-old baby causing serious and life-threatening injuries. The child died shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy will be performed Thursday, June 6.

A male suspect has been taken into custody. However, police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re still seeking a motive.

