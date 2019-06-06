Get a look at some of the things being built at Milwaukee Makerspace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Milwaukee Makerspace getting a look at some of the things being built. Makerspace is a place for people who like to build and invent to connect with other makers.

About Milwaukee Makerspace (website)

Milwaukee Makerspace, at its heart, is a place for people who like to build, invent, tinker and/or learn new skills and expand their minds. We have a wide range of skill sets in our membership and you’re likely to find someone who can talk about most any technical concept with you in a meaningful way. We are a physical space where you can come, 24/7 as a member, and have access to wide array of equipment you are not very likely to have at home. Plus, there are folks around the space that can give you tips and pointers on operating that equipment effectively. We will train you to use the equipment, and ask that you do the same for others.

