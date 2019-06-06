Milwaukee Makerspace ‘is a place for people who like to build, invent, tinker’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a place to learn, build, tinker and invent -- and anyone can be a member. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting an inside look at Milwaukee Makerspace.

About Milwaukee Makerspace (website)

Milwaukee Makerspace, at its heart, is a place for people who like to build, invent, tinker and/or learn new skills and expand their minds. We have a wide range of skill sets in our membership and you’re likely to find someone who can talk about most any technical concept with you in a meaningful way. We are a physical space where you can come, 24/7 as a member, and have access to wide array of equipment you are not very likely to have at home. Plus, there are folks around the space that can give you tips and pointers on operating that equipment effectively. We will train you to use the equipment, and ask that you do the same for others.

We aim to foster a community of makers by providing an environment in terms of people, equipment and space that supports the creative process and personal growth. Modern software, the Internet and economies of scale have all come together to allow ordinary people with a little bit of know-how to begin blurring the lines between manufacturer and consumer. With some effort and the help of a growing community of makers it is possible for a lone individual to make things of amazing quality and functionality. Makerspaces that act as hubs for the maker community are popping up all over the world. We may be on the verge of the ‘Age of the Amateur’, as one blogger put it.