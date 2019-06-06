Sheriff: 53-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A 53-year-old Fond du Lac man was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash in the Town of Byron in Fond du Lac County Thursday morning, June 6.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on State Highway 175, north of County Highway Y.

Sheriff’s officials said the 53-year-old man was headed south on Highway 175 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound truck pulling a trailer, operated by a 51-year-old man from Theresa. The Theresa man was flown to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The man who died was wearing a seat belt, but the other man was not.

Sheriff’s officials said alcohol wasn’t believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The cause was under investigation.

