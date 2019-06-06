The Bead and Button Show ‘is the largest jewelry and bead show in the world’

Posted 8:52 am, June 6, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Are you feeling crafty? Jewelry makers have a lot to be excited about this weekend. The Bead and Button Show is going on at the Wisconsin Center. Steven Jones joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About The Bead and Button Show (website)

The Bead&Button Show is the largest jewelry and bead show in the world!Over 370 vendors will be selling one-of-a-kind finished jewelry plus precious gems, pearls, art beads, gold and silver, beading supplies and books. The show will also feature a juried exhibit of inspiring bead art and over 600 bead and jewelry classes. You don’t want to miss this very special event!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.