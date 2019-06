Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called out to the scene of a crash near 33rd and Lincoln Friday morning, June 7. It happened around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say four people were involved in the crash. One person died on scene and three others suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

Tow truck has arrived. Lincoln Avenue should be able to reopen here soon. pic.twitter.com/uaOUT9HbGi — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) June 7, 2019