× Sheriff: 2nd case of mumps diagnosed in detainee at Kenosha County Detention Center

KENOSHA COUNTY — A second case of mumps was diagnosed in a detainee at the Kenosha County Detention Center, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday, June 7.

Sheriff’s officials said the detainee was being housed in the “isolated housing area” and was immediately placed in medical isolation.

The mumps diagnosis was confirmed by the Kenosha County Division of Health.

The first case of mumps was announced on June 4.

Sheriff’s officials said they worked with health officials to coordinate the prompt delivery and distribution of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine to the employees of the Kenosha County Detention Center and the inmate population identified to have been housed with or confirmed to have direct contact with the two detainees diagnosed with the mumps.

As for the first case, sheriff’s officials said the detainee at KCDC was showing symptoms of an infectious viral disease, transferred to a different facility, and was receiving treatment. Precautions were immediately implemented and the dorm where the detainee was being held was placed in isolation.

Mumps is spread through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from the mouth nose, or throat.