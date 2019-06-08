After basketball game with kids near 47th and Clarke, officers decided to buy them a new hoop

Posted 7:32 pm, June 8, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Officers from Milwaukee Police Department’s District 3 teamed up with a group of children for a three-on-three basketball game near 47th and Clarke, and quickly realized the kids needed a new hoop.

The officers decided to purchase one for them, and on Saturday, June 8, it was installed — and the officers also hosted a neighborhood block party.

There was food, a live DJ, a bounce house and more.

“It was like, a snowball effect. It was like a light bulb. ‘Hold on, we should have bought them a new hoop.’ Next day, ‘Oh, we should have got them a jump house also — barbecue,’ and then it just turned into a snowball effect,” said Jamar Lucky, Milwaukee police officer.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

The block party took place from noon to 3 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.