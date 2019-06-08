After basketball game with kids near 47th and Clarke, officers decided to buy them a new hoop

MILWAUKEE — Officers from Milwaukee Police Department’s District 3 teamed up with a group of children for a three-on-three basketball game near 47th and Clarke, and quickly realized the kids needed a new hoop.

The officers decided to purchase one for them, and on Saturday, June 8, it was installed — and the officers also hosted a neighborhood block party.

There was food, a live DJ, a bounce house and more.

“It was like, a snowball effect. It was like a light bulb. ‘Hold on, we should have bought them a new hoop.’ Next day, ‘Oh, we should have got them a jump house also — barbecue,’ and then it just turned into a snowball effect,” said Jamar Lucky, Milwaukee police officer.

The block party took place from noon to 3 p.m.