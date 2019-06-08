‘An honor for us:’ Local families impacted by line of duty deaths participate in C.O.P.S. motorcycle ride

GREENFIELD — Hundreds of riders revved their engines on Saturday, June 8 for the 8th Annual Law Enforcement Ride. All of the proceeds help those who’ve lost someone in the line of duty — and this year’s ride was the biggest yet.

More than 500 motorcyclists mounted their bikes, ready to ride for the 8th Annual Law Enforcement Ride.

“It’s an honor for us to be a part of this,” said Jeff Lloyd, a rider.

All proceeds benefit the Wisconsin chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors — also known as C.O.P.S. It’s an organization that supports lives affected by officers killed in the line of duty.

“It’s very uplifting for officers especially, and for families of those who lost an officer, to know the community is supporting them,” said George Papachristou, Milwaukee Police Department Chaplain.

On Saturday, these bikers were riding the blue line, remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice, all while raising money for the loved ones affected.

“Obviously here in Milwaukee, we’ve been touched by tragedy,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

The ride holds a different meaning for everyone. For one police mom, it’s a sense of pride riding alongside hundreds who support law enforcement.

“Every single day they go and they leave for work, and you’re just hoping to God they come back safe,” said Beverly Menge, a mother of an MPD officer.

Rider Jeff Lloyd says it’s what Milwaukee is all about.

“When you’re out with other people supporting what Milwaukee does, it’s just a good day all around,” said Lloyd.

The ride took off from the House of Harley in Greenfield. A mile-long line of motorcycles revved up together in unity, riding on the thin blue line.

If you’d like to donate to C.O.P.S., click HERE.