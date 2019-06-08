× ‘Brings everybody together:’ Tosa Greek Fest draws a crowd at Greek Orthodox Church

WAUWATOSA — All things Greek were celebrated in Wauwatosa June 7 through June 9 during the 50th annual Tosa Greek Fest.

The event took place at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Wauwatosa Avenue near Garfield Avenue.

Featured at Greek Fest was delicious food, homemade desserts, and a live Greek band on Saturday and Sunday night.

“Last night, I literally just spent the whole night just sort of walking through the crowd. I saw a lot of people from our parish. I met a lot of people. Neighbors, people that live down the street, people that live across the street. It’s nice because it kind of brings everybody together,” said Panteleimon Dalianis, priest.

CLICK HERE to learn more.