Charged: Milwaukee man admits to ‘punching’ 2-month-old infant, injuries led to baby’s death

MILWAUKEE — 21-year-old Kenta Evans of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the death of 2-month-old Jaquerrion Dancer at a home near 28th and Chambers. Evans faces a single felony charge of first degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, the infant was admitted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in respiratory failure on Wednesday, June 5. Doctors diagnosed the baby with skull fractures, hemorrhaging and other brain injuries.

When investigators spoke with Jaquerrion’s mother, Jessica McNeal, she indicated on that Wednesday morning, Evans came over the see the baby. The complaint indicates once inside McNeal’s residence, “the defendant quickly switched from wanting to see (Jaquerrion) to accusing (McNeal) of having other men in the house.” Apparently, Evans took McNeal’s cell phone “and smashed it against the wall.” The complaint says at some point, McNeal picked up Jaquerrion and backed away from Evans. After she sat down on a mattress, the complaint says Evans “started punching (McNeal) repeatedly with closed fists, all while (McNeal) was continuing to hold (Jaquerrion).”

The complaint says McNeal’s sister took Jaquerrion from the residence — and drove the infant to the hospital. McNeal mentioned calling police — and that is when Evans apparently fled the residence.

Police later went to the home of Evans’ mother — and “located the defendant hiding in a closet.” He was arrested.

Once at Children’s Hospital, doctors noted the baby had “swelling of the scalp.” The child died from his injuries shortly before 9 p.m. later that same day. After an autopsy, the medical examiner indicated the preliminary manner of death was ruled a homicide.

When police interviewed Evans on Thursday, June 6, He “admitted to being involved in an altercation” with Jessica McNeal. The complaint says during the altercation, “the defendant attempted to take (Jaquerrion) away from (McNeal).” He apparently “tried to pulled (McNeal’s) arms off of (Jaquerrion), became frustrated, and began punching (McNeal) repeatedly. The defendant believed he struck (Jaquerrion) multiple times with a closed fist.” When Evans saw the injuries to Jaquerrion’s head, he “admitted he caused the injuries by punching (Jaquerrion).”

Evans was expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court this week.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account was created to help Jaquerrion’s family.