Get a first look at the hottest new gaming gear and tech trends

Posted 9:54 am, June 11, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- We are getting a first look at the hottest new gaming gear and tech trends. Technology and gaming expert, Marc Saltzman, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.