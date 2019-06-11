× Mark your calendar! China Lights will return to Boerner Botanical Gardens in Sept.

MILWAUKEE — China Lights will return to Boerner Botanical Gardens from Sept. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019.

According to a press release, China Lights will be 95 percent new this year, featuring cultural gems recreated as handmade lantern displays that span from three-feet to three-stories high.

The festival will also include an expanded interactive exhibit area, two stages for Asian folk-culture performances, a marketplace, two dining areas and vendors offering a variety of Asian and Western menu options.

Now in its fourth year, the wildly popular China Lights has drawn visitors from 44 states and Washington, DC. More than 100,000 visitors have attended the show annually.

Online ticket sales will launch on August 8 at 10:08 a.m. as a nod to the number eight’s association with good fortune in Chinese culture.

For more information, visit ChinaLights.org.