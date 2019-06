× Medical examiner investigates death of baby on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a baby that happened Monday night, June 10 on Milwaukee’s north side.

The medical examiner tells FOX6 News they were called out to a home near 11th Street and Atkinson Avenue around 10 p.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of death or the age of the child.