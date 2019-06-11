Milwaukee police seek jewelry store thief who struck clerk with gun

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking to track down a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Chung’s Jewelry located near 24th Street and North Avenue.

Police say the robbery happened on Friday, June 7, around 4:10 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and hit the clerk with it. He then fired a shot before making off with jewelry and money. He fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect in Chung’s Jewelry thief robbery

Police describe the suspect as a male, black, in his 30s, standing 5’8″ tall. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, sunglasses and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

