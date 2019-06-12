× Charged: 19-year-old Sheboygan man accused in death of 5-month-old baby

SHEBOYGAN — A 19-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in the death of a 5-month-old baby girl.

On May 31, around 10 a.m., Sheboygan police were called to a home near 11th Street and Indiana Avenue, for a report of an infant not breathing. Authorities rushed an unresponsive 5-month-old child to Memorial Hospital — performing CPR until she arrived at the emergency room. Life-saving measures continued but the baby was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted, and doctors determined the baby suffered a head injury and it would have been caused hours prior to her death. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators questioned the 19-year-old Andrew Walker, who was caring for the girl the morning of her death. Walker stated nothing out of the ordinary happened with the baby the morning of May 31. Walker told investigators the previous day, the baby received three immunizations and one mouth vaccine and other than a minor congestion in her nose, nothing of concern was found.

According to the criminal complaint, Walker said around 8:30 a.m., he noticed the baby was purple around her nose, lips, mouth and eyes. Walker stated he listened for a heartbeat and did not hear one. Walker told officials he set the child on the floor on her side and called 911.

Walker initially stated nothing out of the ordinary happened with the baby the morning of May 31. She was happy, eating and playing with her toys. However, when officials told Walker the autopsy revealed the child’s injury was a result of a previous injury, he disclosed new information.

The criminal complaint says around 6 a.m. that morning, Walker stated he put the baby on a chair leaning backwards at approximately a 45 degree angle with her back against the cushions. He said the chair had arms on each side and her legs almost reached the edge of the chair. Walker told officials he “thought there was enough space” and went to go do dishes. That’s when, according to the criminal complaint, Walker “heard a thud” and the baby crying.

Walker told officials he gave the child a Tylenol and swaddled her to calm her down. He stated the child fell asleep and was breathing when he put her into the crib.

Detectives asked Walker why he didn’t tell them about the fall earlier in the investigation. Walker told officials he was scared and said, “Do you know how many times parents get accused to his just because kid falls?”

Andrew Walker has been charged with neglecting a child, consequence is death.