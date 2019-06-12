× Green Giant survey: Broccoli is America’s favorite vegetable for 2019 — but not Wisconsin’s

MINNEAPOLIS — A Green Giant survey found broccoli is America’s favorite vegetable for 2019 — for the second year in a row.

According to a news release, the survey polled 5,000 Americans in honor of National Eat Your Vegetables Day (June 17).

While broccoli reigned supreme across most of the United States (39 states in all), it’s not the favorite in Wisconsin, the survey found.

In the Badger State, the favorite veggie is corn.

Residents in Maine, West Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Nebraska also favor corn.

Arkansas is the sole state where potatoes are the favorite. Five states chose potatoes in 2018.

In Nevada and North Dakota, carrots reign supreme.

Montana is the sole state where residents love cauliflower.

In Alaska, it’s all about the asparagus.

Green Giant officials noted those two veggies appeared on the map as state favorites for the first time in 2019.

Cucumber was absent from the list in 2019, while in 2018, it was the state favorite in New Mexico and Louisiana.

The survey was conducted from April 26, 2019 through May 10, 2019.