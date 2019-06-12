Mimosa: ‘Unique menu offers delightful flavor from breakfast classics to lunch options’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Mimosa in Franklin. The award-winning restaurant is getting rave reviews for their brunch. Kramp is learning what's on the menu, and how the restaurant is being more eco-friendly.

About Mimosa (website)

Mimosa has been voted the best brunch spot in Milwaukee. We take your favorites and serve them with a twist. Our unique menu offers delightful flavor from breakfast classics to lunch options. Our cage free eggs are locally sourced, we proudly serve our Mimosa Blend Colectivo coffee and dice our potatoes daily . Don't forget to try our fresh squeezed juice and, of course, mimosas. You won’t want to start your morning without us.