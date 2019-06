× Aircraft runs off runway at Crites Field in Waukesha, nobody hurt

WAUKESHA — An aircraft landing at Crites Field in Waukesha ran off the runway and onto a grassy area on Thursday, June 13.

The airport director for Crites Field tells FOX6 News there were two persons on board the Cessna Citation at the time of the runoff. Nobody was injured.

The airport is closed until representatives from the FAA and NTSB can investigate the scene.

This is a developing story.