MCTS Bus Shelter Art Project returns for 2nd season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System’s Bus Shelter Art Project kicked off on Thursday, June 13 its second season with the installation of eight new pieces of artwork on bus shelters in Milwaukee.

The first location, at the intersection of 27th Street and North Avenue, features artwork by Tyler “Tystarr” Copes. Seasons 414 is a colorful illustration that depicts a diverse group of individuals enjoying Wisconsin’s summer, spring, fall and winter months.

Also new to the project is a bright design at 1st Street and National Avenue in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. Big, Giant Hugs, by Matt Juzenas, features a rainbow background with large, bubbly text.

Other artists chosen for the project’s new season include: Nellie Gehrig, Dré Black, Larry Booth, Noel Clark, Dena Nord and Shawn Bhatti. Their designs will be installed in the coming weeks and months.

The Bus Shelter Art Project, which launched one year ago this week, is an innovative collaboration between MCTS and The Bus Art Project MKE. The Bus Art Project MKE, founded by Libby Olbrantz, works with the artists and raises money to pay for the production and installation of the art, then MCTS provides the space on its bus shelters.

Visit RideMCTS.com/Art to see the current designs and learn how you can help support the project.