Natural history: Park spans ‘193 acres and was purchased in 1958’

MUSKEGO - Brian Kramp spent the morning taking in the great outdoors at Muskego Park.

About Muskego Park (website)

Muskego Park spans 193 acres and was purchased in 1958 as the County’s first regional park. The State of Wisconsin Scientific Area Preservation Council named the 60 acres of Hardwoods that inhabit the park a State Scientific Area. This area is to preserve valuable plant communities, teach conservation practices and study the area’s natural history. Many trails wind through Muskego Park Hardwoods, offering a tranquil atmosphere and home to abundant wildlife. You will find woodpeckers and rose-breasted grosbeaks to name a few. Activities for all seasons await your arrival.