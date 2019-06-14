Hottest tech items at Consumer Electronics Show Asia

Posted 9:25 am, June 14, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Technology companies from around the world are in Shanghai, China for the Consumer Electronics Show Asia. Rich DeMuro is there and takes a look at some of the hottest items.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.