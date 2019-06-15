Long lines reported at Target amid widespread register outages

MILWAUKEE –Target on Saturday, June 15 acknowledged a “systems issue” affecting stores, as shoppers took to social media to complain that cash registers weren’t working.

In a tweet from one of its official accounts, Target said that it’s “aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 15, 2019

Social media users reported cash registers were not functioning properly at dozens of stores across the country and posted images of long lines.

I am at @Target and spent an hour finding stuff for my kids’ camp list. AND ALL THE REGISTRS ARE BROKEN. Seems from Twitter, this is a chain-wife malfunction. @sapna pic.twitter.com/inlzY4vtuP — katie rosman (@katierosman) June 15, 2019

Target died so yeah

Thank you to Hannah for checking us out! #targetdown #target pic.twitter.com/Su8JSeMD37 — 33ɹǝʞɔǝɥɔb (@TCC_Qchecker) June 15, 2019

Long Line at Target @Target Store as entire system is down. No registers are working #targetdown #target pic.twitter.com/G2CILaYAea — Teofilo Colon Jr (@BeingGARIFUNA) June 15, 2019

It’s not clear how many Target stores were affected or what caused the outage. The company’s corporate office did not immediately respond to requests for details about the issue.

Target has 1,800 locations in the United States, and a large presence in India.

This is a developing story.