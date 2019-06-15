World record: New Berlin woman plays harp for 26 hours and 50 minutes straight

Posted 7:35 pm, June 15, 2019, by

Rebecca Dishaw

NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin harp player going for a world record hit the finish line on Saturday, June 15.

Rebecca Dishaw played harp for 26 hours and 50 minutes straight — that’s more than an hour longer than the previous record set by a California high school student in 2010.

Dishaw contacted Guinness Book of World Records earlier this year — and received official approval to make an individual attempt for the record.

She began her attempt at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14 and wrapped up just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Rebecca Dishaw

Congratulations!

For more information about Rebeca “The Tiny Harpist” Dishaw and her world record attempt, visit thetinyharpist.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.