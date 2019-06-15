World record: New Berlin woman plays harp for 26 hours and 50 minutes straight

NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin harp player going for a world record hit the finish line on Saturday, June 15.

Rebecca Dishaw played harp for 26 hours and 50 minutes straight — that’s more than an hour longer than the previous record set by a California high school student in 2010.

Dishaw contacted Guinness Book of World Records earlier this year — and received official approval to make an individual attempt for the record.

She began her attempt at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14 and wrapped up just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information about Rebeca “The Tiny Harpist” Dishaw and her world record attempt, visit thetinyharpist.com.

