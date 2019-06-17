2 charged in alleged fraud scheme appear in court, 1 pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE — Robert Martin pleaded not guilty on Monday, June 17 to charges associated with an alleged fraud scheme that landed him in custody at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Martin, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was taken into custody with Dallal Farha of Ann Arbor, Michigan on Thursday, June 6. Martin is due back in court on July 11.

According to the criminal complaint, a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines found a lost wallet on the jetway to a plane that was being boarded on Thursday, June 6. The complaint says the “flight attendant looked inside the wallet to find identification so that he could return the wallet.” However, the wallet contained “multiple identity cards in multiple names.” The flight attendant handed the wallet to a Southwest customer representative who, in turn, handed the wallet to a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy.

When the deputy searched the wallet, he found a Pennsylvania driver’s license with Martin’s picture but a different name — and a Michigan driver’s license with Martin’s name. The deputy also indicated the wallet “held multiple credit and gift cards in various names other than Robert Martin.”

Two deputies boarded the plane and arrested Martin — who stated his name was “John Smith.” Farha was apparently seated next to Martin on the plane. Deputies removed Farha too — and she “denied knowing defendant Martin.” The complaint indicates as “the deputies escorted the defendants to the sheriff’s airport substation for questioning, defendant Martin told defendant Farha words to the effect: ‘Don’t say anything, babe. They have nothing on us.'”

A fingerprint analysis of Martin and Farha showed Martin “has an extensive record for fraud related crimes and is currently on federal probation.” Farha’s analysis showed she “has an extensive record for fraud related crimes” and “two active arrest warrants from the State of Florida.”

Farha also appeared in court on Monday. But her case was adjourned until July 9 — when the court will conduct a preliminary hearing.

