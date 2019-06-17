Which will you try? Eight finalists selected for 7th annual State Fair “Sporkies” competition

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials say eight finalists have been selected from 38 entries for the fair’s seventh annual “Sporkies” food competition.

A panel of local celebrity judges – with some help from fairgoers – will choose the winners at 11 a.m. at the Associated Bank Amphitheater. The finalists’ creations are judged on appearance and presentation, creativity and originality, and of course, taste.

Fairgoers are encouraged to participate in judging during the fair by sampling all of the Sporkies entries and voting for their favorite. The entry with the most votes will receive the Sporkies trophy for Fairgoers’ Fave. Votes can be cast via Facebook voting app, Twitter and Instagram using #FairgoersFave, text message keyword, or paper ballot at the Guest Services Pavilion. Voting for the Fairgoers’ Fave will be open from Thursday, Aug. 1 – Tuesday, Aug. 6.

This year’s finalists include Brownie Waffle Stick from Waffle Chix, Buffalo Cheese Curd and Chicken Taco from Poncho Dog, Chicago Dog Nachos from Slim’s PBR Park, Deep-Fried Italian Stallion from Water Street Brewery, Deep-Fried Milk with Cookie Dip from Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery,Jalapeño Popper Hot Dog from Siggy’s Wild Dog Saloon, Puco Locadilla On-a-Stickfrom Sprecher Landing and Tropics Street Corn Nachos from Tropics.

One lucky fairgoer will once again have the opportunity to sit alongside the celebrity panel and taste-test the final creations as a guest judge. Interested foodies will be able to enter the contest starting Tuesday, June 18 via Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #SporkiesJudge2019. More details are available at WiStateFair.com.

All food items entered will be available for purchase during the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair. A 13-ft. spork will be displayed at all Sporkies finalists’ locations and all vendors who entered will display a poster at their fair location(s).

The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place at State Fair Park in West Allis, Wis. Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11.