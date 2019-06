× Police: 5-year-old boy shot, killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed in Kenosha Monday, June 17.

Police said it happened around 1:45 p.m., p

Police were initially contacted by hospital staff of Froedtert South Hospital – Kenosha Campus on 8th Avenue near 64th Street after the child was dropped off by two people who left the hospital.

The shooting took place at a residence on 60th Street near 21st Avenue.

The investigation is still very active.