'Prayers go out to Dave:' Megadeth lead singer diagnosed with throat cancer, July 4 concert canceled

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Monday, June 17 that the concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 4 with Megadeth and special guests Papa Roach, Pop Evil, and Badflower has been canceled due to health issues.

The lead singer of Megadeth, Dave Mustaine, was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun, said Mustaine.”

Refunds are available from the original point of purchase. Summerfest will not reschedule a show for July 4th in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Currently, all scheduled Megadeth dates across the country, have also been canceled.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Dave, his family and crew, at this time. All of us at Summerfest, along with our fans, extend our support and well wishes for a speedy recovery” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

