Children's Hospital of Wisconsin ranked among nation's best

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is among the best in the nation. This, according to U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday, June 18.

The 13th annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top pediatric facilities across the United States. Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s specialty rankings include:

Cancer

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrine

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Nephrology

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology

Urology

This ranking is just one of a number of awards that recognizes Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.

“Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin continues to provide an unmatched depth and breadth of care in Wisconsin. We have built one of the most prestigious pediatric hospitals in the country with outcomes consistently among the best in the nation,” said Mike Gutzeit, MD, chief medical and safety officer, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “We could not do what we do without all of our talented providers and staff and the support of the community. All of Wisconsin should be proud to have access to some of the best pediatric care in the country.”

According to a news release, in addition to its hospital locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has more than 15 specialty outpatient clinics located throughout Southeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley that provide local care for kids from birth to young adulthood. These locations complement the inpatient services at the Milwaukee and Neenah hospitals and offer a convenient, close-to-home treatment option for families.

“The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals highlight pediatric centers that deliver state-of-the-art medical care to children with complex conditions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis, U.S. News. “Children with life-threatening or rare conditions need the level of quality care that these hospitals deliver day after day.

U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. They are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.