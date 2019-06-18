× ‘Click and print’ your own 2019 Green Bay Packers Training Camp schedule

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers released on Tuesday, June 18 the teams full training camp schedule for 2019.

With a theme of “Back to Football,” training camp kicks off with a practice on Thursday, July 25. It will be the first of four straight practices as part of the opening week. In all, this year’s camp features 16 open practices — so there will be plenty of opportunities for Packers fans to line the fences and catch a glimpse of their favorites on the gridiron.

According to Packers.com, all practices that are open to the public will take place at 10:15 a.m., except for the joint practices with the Houston Texans, which are set for Aug. 5 and 6.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.