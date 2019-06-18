Jen’s Sweet Treats to hold fundraiser for fallen Milwaukee, Racine officers

Jen Clark

CUDAHY — Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy plans to have a “Fallen Officers Fundraiser” to be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.

A news release indicates 100 percent of sales that day will go to the families of the two fallen officers, Officer John Hetland of the Racine Police Department and Officer Kou Her of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Jen Clark, the owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats, is known for her fundraising drives to help first responders. Last month, she was also the victim of an attack outside her Cudahy business.

Clark’s news release says, “In addition to our full shop of yummy treats and cookies from Fancypants Cakes in South Milwaukee, there will be cooffee from Starbucks & donuts from Sweet Rings in Bay View.”

