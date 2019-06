Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the best ways to get kids to eat healthier? Get them cooking! Chef Arty Westfall and 5-year-old Orion join Real Milwaukee to talk about cooking classes for kids.

Chef Arty, the executive chef at BMO Harris Bank, is holding free cooking classes for kids. They happen Saturdays at Cathedral Square Market. Kids ages 5 to 16 are invited to attend.

How to register for kids’ cooking class: