Reaction pours in after 2 off-duty officers are killed in southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Reaction to the deaths of two off-duty police officers in southeast Wisconsin is pouring in on social media as well as official statements. Read them as they come in below.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard

“Every time a police officer leaves their house, they are risking their lives to protect others. Tragically, Racine learned that last night.

“Officer John Hetland embodies what it means to be a police officer. Where some people might avoid confrontation to protect themselves, Officer Hetland went into action to protect our city and its people. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and the entire Racine Police Family. I ask that all of Wisconsin keep John Hetland and Racine in their prayers.

“Always on duty.”