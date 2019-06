Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- A bold theft was caught on camera in Whitefish Bay.

It happened Tuesday morning, June 18 at City Market on Silver Spring Drive near Hollywood Avenue.

The video showed a man sneaking inside, looking around, and then going for an open safe.

Police said this was a misdemeanor theft incident involving unsecured property, and they were investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.