× Fugitive who promised to turn himself in following 15,000 Facebook likes kept his word

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A man wanted by police in Connecticut said he’d turn himself in if he received 15,000 likes on his wanted post on Facebook — and he kept his word.

Torrington police on Wednesday, June 19 said Jose Simms, 30, was picked up by Enfield police after calling them to request his arrest because he was a wanted person. He was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the Torrington Police Department, where he was held on bond.

Simms’ wanted post received 29,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.

Simms, who was reported to be homeless, was charged with four counts of first degree failure to appear and three counts of second degree failure to appear.

He was being held on $30,500 bond.