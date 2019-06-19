× Gov. Evers orders flags to fly half-staff for Racine police officer

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers ordered on Wednesday, June 19 the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Racine Police Officer John Hetland. The order is effective beginning immediately and ending at sunset on the date of interment.

Officer Hetland was shot and killed Monday night, June 17 while attempting to stop an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th Street and Lathrop Avenue.

Gov. Evers issued the following statement in a news release: