‘It must end:’ Aldermen demand action to solve Milwaukee’s ‘traffic safety crisis’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Aldermen Bob Donovan and Mark Borkowski are demanding Mayor Tom Barrett come up with a plan to solve what they call is the city’s “ongoing reckless driving and traffic safety crisis.” The city leaders held a news conference at 27th and Forest Home Avenue on Wednesday, June 19 — just a day after off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her was struck and killed by a driver who witnesses say was speeding and ran a red light at 60th and Capitol.

“Driving in the City of Milwaukee has become increasingly dangerous. And we’re also hear to tell you this, if you choose to drive in certain neighborhoods in the City of Milwaukee, you are literally placing your life at risk,” Donovan said. “From Brown Deer, to College Avenue, to the lakefront, to 100th Street and all points in between — speeding, red light running, reckless driving is increasingly becoming the norm in this community — and it must end.”

The aldermen are calling upon Mayor Barrett to come up with a plan — a plan they say should include restoring positions on the Milwaukee Police Department and assigning more officers to traffic enforcement.

“In the 63 years that I have been a resident of the City of Milwaukee, born and raised, I have never ever seen the levels of speeding, reckless driving, red light running that I’ve seen today,” Donovan said.

Alderman Borkowski told reporters the Common Council will do everything in its power to help remedy the situation in the city.

“I am not going to coast through another summer. Enough is enough,” Borkowski said. “We’re going to have to start doing bold things that are not going to make us popular. And you know what? We as elected officials aren’t supposed to be popular. We’re supposed to be out here defending our community and our constituents.”

Donovan said he expects the mayor’s plan to include funding sources — and the latest technology.