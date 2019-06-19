Multi-vehicle crash, fire shuts down I-41/94 at County K in Racine County, 1 dead

RACINE COUNTY — All north and south bound lanes on I-41/94 are closed at County K in Racine County after a multiple vehicle crash and fire. The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms there is one fatality at this scene.

Officials say the interstate is completely closed from Highway 20 to Highway G, both northbound and southbound. Both the east and west frontage roads are closed as well for this investigation.

All southbound traffic is now being routed off the interstate at Ryan Road. Queues are building — and already extend several miles.

