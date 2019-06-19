Multi-vehicle crash, fire shuts down I-41/94 at County K in Racine County, 1 dead

Posted 11:17 am, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, June 19, 2019

RACINE COUNTY — All north and south bound lanes on I-41/94 are closed at County K in Racine County after a multiple vehicle crash and fire. The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms there is one fatality at this scene.

Officials say the interstate is completely closed from Highway 20 to Highway G, both northbound and southbound. Both the east and west frontage roads are closed as well for this investigation.

Traffic incident is taking place on SB I-94/41 near 50th/Kraut Rd. credit: Katelynn Planka

All southbound traffic is now being routed off the interstate at Ryan Road.  Queues are building — and already extend several miles.

