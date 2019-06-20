St. Joseph’s annual rummage sale is set for Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- It's the rummage sale of all rummage sales! It's even been called one of the best in metro Milwaukee. Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing St. Joseph's annual rummage sale set for Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About St. Joseph's Annual Rummage Sale (website)

This annual sale coordinated by the parish's Christian Women organization fills the grade school with thousands of items donated by parishioners and others.

Each classroom is set up for different product types, such as furniture, children's clothing, tools, etc.

Food and refreshments will be available in the school hall.